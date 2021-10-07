WEEKENDER: Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City is a popular stop on the way to the Outer Banks in the summer months, but the waterfront town is also a great place for a family-friendly weekend trip in the fall. You’ll find cozy accommodations, a range of food and drink options, and lots of seasonal activities for kids. You can also see colorful foliage across 20,000 acres of nearby state parks. So break out your sweaters, grab a pumpkin spice latte, and enjoy a fall getaway on the coast.