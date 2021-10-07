CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Thursday Night Football Tonight Week 5: What channel is the Rams vs. Seahawks game on?

By Zachary Knerr
profootballnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho kicks off Week 5 of the 2021 NFL regular season in Thursday Night Football tonight? The Los Angeles Rams prepare themselves for a date with the Seattle Seahawks and the 12th man at Lumen Field. Two NFC West heavyweights (they all seem to be in 2021) go head-to-head in what should be yet another fantastic Thursday Night Football matchup. What are the live streaming options, and what channel can you watch Thursday Night Football on tonight? Check below for all the information you need.

www.profootballnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett share a kiss after Cowboys win

Dak Prescott secured a win over the Eagles in Week 4, and celebrated with a kiss from girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The Cowboys star quarterback was greeted by Buffett on the sideline after a 41-21 win over Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football” — which marked Prescott’s first home game in Dallas since he suffered a severe ankle injury (compound fracture, dislocated ankle) that cut short his 2020 season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Ex Longhorn, Sign Ex Raiders 6-2 CB

FRISCO - Trevon Diggs is fine - in terms of performance and health. But the Dallas Cowboys are nevertheless making a roster move to help the secondary, signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad, a transaction announced by Johnson’s agent, Murphy McGuire of Octagon Football.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Jaylon Smith Getting Released

Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford

A week ago, football fans were treated to an incredible Thursday night game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars. The matchup wasn’t sexy on paper, but the teams traded punches in a 24-21 win for Cincinnati. A week later, football fans are drooling at the potential matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Tonight#Thursday Night Football#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Nfc#Fox#Nfl Network#The Arizona Cardinals#Lions
FanSided

3 games the Cowboys must win to finish off the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys have the chance to clinch the NFC East title this season by winning these three games. The NFC East division was the joke of the entire league last season, with the Washington Football Team falling backwards into the title thanks to the tank-inspired decision-making by former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. But in 2021, it is evident that Dallas Cowboys are the easy, runaway favorites to win the division.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
AL.com

Trevon Diggs’ rat poison, Amari Cooper’s DB chance

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs has an interception in every Cowboys’ game this season. After the former Alabama standout’s latest interception, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Diggs played as though he was the wide receiver instead of the defensive back. Diggs used to be a wide receiver, and...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys lineman hospitalized, to miss Sunday's game

The Dallas Cowboys will be without another offensive lineman on Sunday when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Friday that Ty Nsekhe was hospitalized due to a heat-related illness on Thursday. Nsekhe will not play on Sunday. “Ty Nsekhe spent Thursday...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith New Salary With Packers: $770,000

After the surprising news that linebacker Jaylon Smith would be cut, questions began to swirl as to why the Dallas Cowboys would part ways with one of its once-promising future stars. We now have one answer: Early Thursday morning, Smith finalized his new deal - a one-year contract - with...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy