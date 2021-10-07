CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Hope Scholastic Showcase (Oct. 8-10) one of top high school girls basketball preseason events in the country

By Lance Smith, SBLive
Cover picture for the articleHope International University will host its annual Hope Scholastic Showcase at the HIU gym in Fullerton, Calif., this weekend (Oct. 8-10). This year, the invite-only showcase is the unquestionable top preseason event for high school girls basketball on the West Coast, and is arguably the most stacked in the entire country with nationally-elite teams and players. Admission is $15, which is also the cost to stream the games.

