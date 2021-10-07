Beam Suntory’s Clarkson Hine highlights the value of writing for comms pros
As senior vice president of corporate communications and public affairs, Clarkson Hine has established himself as an indispensable piece of the Beam Suntory puzzle. After the 2014 acquisition of spirits producer Beam Inc. by Japanese whiskey maker Suntory, Hine was responsible for introducing the American audience to the Japanese brewing and distilling titan. He did this by finding commonalities within the brands and highlighting aspects of each brand that meshed well together, creating a cohesive image for Beam Suntory.www.prdaily.com
