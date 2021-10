It was an upset for the ages. Fans who remained faithful to the Cardinal after their loss to UCLA last week were rewarded with an unforgettable match as an unranked Stanford took down No. 3 Oregon on the Farm. The contest likely sunk the Ducks’ chances of reaching the College Football Playoff and added another chapter to the historic rivalry between the two Pac-12 North rivals.

