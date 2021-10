(Los Angeles, CA) — The search for fugitive John Ruffo has gone cold again. The U.S. Marshals Service says a man spotted sitting behind home plate at a Dodger game in 2016 was a lookalike, and not Ruffo. Ruffo has been wanted since 1998, after being convicted of a 353-million-dollar bank fraud and skipping bail on the day he was supposed to surrender and start serving a 17-year prison sentence. A relative originally reported the possible sighting to the U.S. Marshals, which has Ruffo on its most wanted fugitives list. There is a 25-thousand-dollar reward out for information leading to his arrest.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO