Sedgwick County still ranked 41st by COVID numbers

Latest county rankings based on COVID numbers still have Sedgwick County at 41st. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment puts out new rankings a few times a week, though in regards to Sedgwick County, the latest set of numbers from the state do not line up with county data. KDHE numbers indicate Sedgwick County is seeing about 196 COVID cases a day on average, while data from the county shows about 127 cases a day. The vaccination rate is still at 52%. Discrepancies are often blamed on a lag in reporting, which has been a regular issue when comparing COVID data between agencies. Comparing state and county data suggests the county is a few days behind the state.