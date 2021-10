We’ve all seen this scene in some movie or TV show: a hacker sits in a shadowy room busily typing on his keyboard. Suspenseful music plays in the background, the camera slowly pans around him in a slow movement, and within the span of a few clicks – voilà! – our protagonist has deployed a cyberattack into the highly secured target he was trying to penetrate, “I’m in” he says. This may make for great TV, but the reality of data breaches is not as exciting. The fact is that the biggest and most damaging attacks don’t happen in minutes, they unfold over months. They aren’t executed in a few clicks, but through a long process of exploration and exploitation.

