MPISD – News
MPHS senior named National Merit Commended Student. Mount Pleasant High School senior Connelly Cowan has been named a National Merit Commended Student. Students entered the National Merit Scholarship Program, a nationwide competition for recognition and awards conducted by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), by taking the 2020 PSAT offered in October of 2020. In April, NMSC identified the 50,000 highest scorers: They designated 16,000 as Semifinalists on a state representative basis. The other 34,000 high performers are now being named Commended Students based on a national Selection Index score. Over 1 million juniors enter the National Merit competition each year.easttexasradio.com
