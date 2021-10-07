MPISD – News

It’s time to put on your best Halloween costume, dust off your trick-or-treat basket and head out to Northeast Texas Community College for the 33rd Annual Scare Affair. The event is from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Saturday, Oct. 23, on the plaza of the main NTCC campus on FM 1735 near Chapel Hill ISD. There will be free candy for all trick-or-treaters, low-cost games for all ages, a costume contest with cash prizes, and more!

CARROLL SHELBY ・ 3 DAYS AGO