Randy Travis to Join Distinguished List With CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award

In a July Pollstar interview, Kane Brown summarized the inclusive allure of the unique universal appeal that has led him to be honored as one of CMT’s 2021 Artists of the Year. “I’ve got people who like all kinds of music and say, ’I don’t like country music, but I like you.’ There are country radio fans, who hear the songs that are hits, and the Kane Brown fans who know songs radio doesn’t touch. And it’s all good,” he says. But, he also offers, “I’m a guy who wants to make people realize you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. I’m just somebody who’s [saying], if you like country music, if you want to be in country music, then you can be. Just look at me, and come on.”

