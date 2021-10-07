Randy Travis to Join Distinguished List With CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award
Randy Travis will join a very short and very distinguished list of country icons next week, set to be honored with a CMT Artist of a Lifetime award. Receiving the honor during the annual CMT Artists of the Year event on October 13, he’ll be revered for a groundbreaking career that helped bring country tradition back into the ’80s and ’90s mainstream, 35 years after his Storms of Life album debut.www.soundslikenashville.com
