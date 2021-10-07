CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randy Travis to Join Distinguished List With CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award

By Chris Parton
soundslikenashville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Travis will join a very short and very distinguished list of country icons next week, set to be honored with a CMT Artist of a Lifetime award. Receiving the honor during the annual CMT Artists of the Year event on October 13, he’ll be revered for a groundbreaking career that helped bring country tradition back into the ’80s and ’90s mainstream, 35 years after his Storms of Life album debut.

CMT

2021 CMT Artists Of The Year Honoree: Kane Brown

In a July Pollstar interview, Kane Brown summarized the inclusive allure of the unique universal appeal that has led him to be honored as one of CMT’s 2021 Artists of the Year. “I’ve got people who like all kinds of music and say, ’I don’t like country music, but I like you.’ There are country radio fans, who hear the songs that are hits, and the Kane Brown fans who know songs radio doesn’t touch. And it’s all good,” he says. But, he also offers, “I’m a guy who wants to make people realize you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. I’m just somebody who’s [saying], if you like country music, if you want to be in country music, then you can be. Just look at me, and come on.”
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

CMT Artists of the Year Special Lineup Announced

(CMT) CMT have revealed the all-star lineup of performers for the 2021 "CMT Artists of the Year" special, which will be airing LIVE from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 13th at 9p/8c on CMT. The celebration promises to be an unforgettable night, with a stacked lineup of solo...
ENTERTAINMENT
soundslikenashville.com

Boyz II Men, Walker Hayes and More Set for 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

An all-star list of performers from country and beyond have been revealed for the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year special. Revealed today (October 8), this year’s lineup features unexpected collaborations and world-premiere performances, plus a handful of must-see-TV moments from the night’s honorees. Breaking the lineup down, CMT has...
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

CMT Announces 2021 “Artists Of The Year” Event Presenters

CMT has revealed its presenters for Wednesday, October 13th’s 2021 “CMT Artists of the Year” celebration, airing LIVE from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center at 9p/8c on CMT. Garth Brooks will honor friend and country legend Randy Travis with the highly-coveted “Artist of a Lifetime” award, alongside stars of music, television,...
CELEBRITIES
