Basnight Bridge Lane Closures to Occur Through October
Daytime lane closures will be in place on the Marc Basnight Bridge in Dare County through the end of October. During the lane closures, workers will complete “punch list” items on the bridge, including reinforcing the epoxy seal that protects against corrosion and installing platforms that will hold solar panels and batteries for navigation lights and traffic cameras. Workers will also install a small weather station on the bridge that will be able to alert emergency officials to high wind conditions.islandfreepress.org
