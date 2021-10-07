CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

PUC: Prepare for higher natural gas bills this winter

By Oct 7, 2021
Brookings Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE – The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission warned natural gas customers Tuesday to expect higher prices this heating season and suggests South Dakotans take steps now to keep bills manageable this winter. South Dakota natural gas customers may already be seeing higher per-therm charges on their bills and as...

brookingsregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Natural gas prices expected to spike this winter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heating your home is never cheap and experts say it’s going to get more expensive this winter. Minnesota Energy Resources, a company that distributes natural gas to 170+ Minnesota communities, says the average family will pay $44 more a month this winter compared to last.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
The Independent

Energy supplier Good weathers gas price hikes but bills customers more

Green energy supplier Good Energy has said it is safe from the worst effects of the spike in gas prices, but has put up prices for customers.The energy supplier, the UK’s greenest by some estimates, said that it had pre-ordered enough gas at fixed prices to see it through the crisis.Bosses said they have bought 90% of the gas that they will need over the next year, a practice known as hedging.“Despite the ongoing volatility in the UK energy sector and low wind speeds in (the third quarter of) 2021 impacting performance, there is no change to Good Energy’s full...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months. The global energy crisis could lift them higher

New York (CNN Business) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens -- but supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. Crude is on track to finish Monday above $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Hanson
CBS Boston

Gas Prices Rise 9 Cents In Massachusetts As Crude Oil Gets More Expensive

BOSTON (CBS) — The average price of gas in Massachusetts rose sharply in the past week, according to AAA. The cost per gallon went up 9 cents, averaging at $3.19 per gallon. That’s still below the national average, which rose 7 cents to reach $3.27 a gallon. Crude oil is getting more expensive, and AAA says that’s the reason for more pain at the pump in the United States. “The key driver for this recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which typically accounts for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement.  “And last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further also helped boost gas prices by tightening the supply.” The average cost of gas in Massachusetts has risen 11 cents in the past month and is $1.08 higher than what it was in October of 2020.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
naturalgasworld.com

US bank survey predicts higher natural gas prices

Natural gas prices could still be above the $4/mn Btu range five years from now. US natural gas prices are expected to reach their highest level since a survey from the US Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City began, the bank reported October 8. Firms were asked by the bank...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Enbridge Worried About Natural Gas Winter Pricing

Al Monaco, president and CEO of natural gas pipeline operator Enbridge (ENB) - Get Enbridge Inc. Report, told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of Mad Money that he is worried about pricing in the Northeast going into the winter months. Monaco pointed out that natural gas distribution isn't as...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#Midamerican Energy#Energy Efficiency#Pierre#South Dakotans#Midamerican Energy Co#Northwestern Energy#The South Dakota Puc
WTAJ

Hydropower decline adds strain to power grids in drought

ST. LOUIS (AP) — After water levels at a California dam fell to historic lows this summer, the main hydropower plant it feeds was shut down. At the Hoover Dam in Nevada — one of the country’s biggest hydropower generators — production is down by 25%. If extreme drought persists, federal officials say a dam […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newspressnow.com

Just in time for winter, natural gas costs skyrocket

When Bryce Markham drives by a gas station, it’s easy to notice when the price jumps 20 cents in one night. Natural gas is prone to similar price swings. But these are easier to ignore until winter is just around the corner and word gets out that natural gas is headed in the same direction as gasoline and just about everything else. Now, customers are eager to buy what Markham has to sell: foam insulation to keep heating costs down in the winter.
TRAFFIC
ShareCast

European natural gas futures may still be headed higher, Goldman says

As of 0909 BST, gas futures were rising by 7% to €103,35 per megawatt hour and on course for a 10% jump over the week as a whole. That was but a mild rise when compared to September's dizzying rise and only down to remarks from Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who two days before had opened the door to increased supplies for the remainder of the continent, wrote David Hodari at Dow Jones Newswires.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
gowatertown.net

SD PUC issues warning about rapidly rising natural gas prices

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX-AM) — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has issued a warning about rapidly rising natural gas prices, telling. consumers to prepare now. Tom Glanzer with Northwestern Energy, says several factors are forcing natural gas prices up:. Glanzer says it’s a worldwide issue:. Glanzer says as the economy...
PIERRE, SD
nhbr.com

Liberty Utilities seeks PUC OK for 20-year natural gas contract

Liberty Utilities on Wednesday made its case before the Public Utilities Commission to bring more natural gas to New Hampshire. At issue is a proposed 20-year contract between Liberty Utilities and the Tennessee Gas Pipeline, which would bring 40,000 dekatherms of natural gas per day to the state, a 20 to 25 percent increase to the company’s current capacity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
therealdeal.com

Landlords brace for winter as natural gas costs soar

Prices hit 12-year high in first week of rent freeze. Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink. Natural gas futures hit a 12-year high Tuesday as supply constraints collided with forecasts of a nationwide cold front, a perfect storm for rising prices, Marketwatch reported. At $6.312 per million British thermal units, prices were 180 percent higher than a year ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stockxpo.com

Winter Forecast Is Cold Comfort for Natural-Gas Consumers

Here’s something that might take some pressure out of the fear building in natural-gas markets: A closely watched forecast from the Natural Gas Supply Association says that the U.S. winter will be just slightly colder than last year. That might not be enough to take the edge off of prices, though.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy