Restaurant Spotlight: Terzo

Guy Fieri was featured on Season 2 of "Food Network Star" in 2006 and quickly skyrocketed to fame after being named victor (via Insider). However, his journey to becoming the food genius he is today actually began 28 years prior to that. When he was just 10 years old, the Columbus, Ohio native launched his first culinary endeavor, "The Awesome Pretzel Cart," a bicycle cart he built with his father (via Guy Fieri). After six years of hard work, determination, and selling soft pretzels, the TV personality was able to afford his dream of studying abroad in France, exposing him to foreign, international cuisine. Fieri is now an Emmy Award-winning TV host, New York Times bestselling cookbook author, and a successful restauranteur. Famous for his renowned donkey sauce and signature spiky blonde hair, the celebrity chef even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a rare accomplishment for someone in the culinary world.

