CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Restaurant Spotlight: Terzo

winespectator.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpened in 2013, Terzo is the newest in a group of restaurants by the Broder family, who have owned and operated eateries on the same block in Minneapolis since 1982. Led by Charlie, Thomas, Danny and Molly Broder, the restaurant takes a modern approach to Italian classics. The wine list,...

www.winespectator.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
KRON4 News

3 Bay Area restaurants make world’s 50 best list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tired of scrolling through Yelp to find the perfect food outing? Three Bay Area restaurants are apparently among the world’s 50 best, according to a list by 50 Best. They’re not for the casual diner, however. If you set out to try one of these meals, be prepared to plan well […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Pairings#Wine Spectator#Northern Italian#Food Drink#Tuscan#Sicilian#Non Italian#Barolo#Covid
Greyson F

Popular Hawaiian Restaurant Opening in Town

Grab yourself a taste of the islandsElements 5 Digital/Unsplash. If you have called Tucson home for more than a few years, chances are you’ve at least made your way out to a local eegee’s to sample their locally-famous frozen ice beverage (also known as an eegee). However, the local chain restaurant doesn’t have a monopoly on frozen beverages here in town, and now there’s a new destination to help you beat the heat throughout the year.
HAWAII STATE
Eater

9 Spots for Serious Soul Food in Portland and Beyond

Though “soul food” as a culinary descriptor originated in the 1960s, the cuisine and its gastronomical elements, traditions, and history stretch back for centuries, with roots in the African diaspora, the transatlantic slave trade, and early Black foodways. It’s a cuisine in the world not named after a certain nation; its name evokes a feeling, and often memories going back through generations of shared meals and cooking traditions. In Portland, dishes like fried chicken and mac and cheese have long been popular, but a growing number of Black-owned restaurants and food carts have started to flesh out the city’s soul food scene, serving saucy smothered turkey legs, candied yams, and cornmeal-fried catfish.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Touching Reason Guy Fieri Decided To Master Vegetarian Food

Guy Fieri was featured on Season 2 of "Food Network Star" in 2006 and quickly skyrocketed to fame after being named victor (via Insider). However, his journey to becoming the food genius he is today actually began 28 years prior to that. When he was just 10 years old, the Columbus, Ohio native launched his first culinary endeavor, "The Awesome Pretzel Cart," a bicycle cart he built with his father (via Guy Fieri). After six years of hard work, determination, and selling soft pretzels, the TV personality was able to afford his dream of studying abroad in France, exposing him to foreign, international cuisine. Fieri is now an Emmy Award-winning TV host, New York Times bestselling cookbook author, and a successful restauranteur. Famous for his renowned donkey sauce and signature spiky blonde hair, the celebrity chef even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a rare accomplishment for someone in the culinary world.
RECIPES
bizjournals

CHX closing in Uptown after 90 days

A fast-casual restaurant specializing in hand-breaded chicken tenders is closing in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood after only three months in business, but its founders plan to continue the brand in some capacity in the Twin Cities. Its investors decided to close CHX at 2210 Hennepin Ave. S. on Monday due to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
12tomatoes.com

Classic Comfort Food Recipes

With cooler weather on the way, I figured it was the perfect time to gather up all of my favorite comfort food recipes and bring them back into the dinner rotation. While I love a hearty casserole or pasta dish any time of year, it seems extra satisfying after a cold day. There’s nothing like a piping hot bowl of stew or a heaping helping of chicken pot pie to warm you up! Check out these comfort foods below and try one out this week!
RECIPES
cincinnatirefined.com

Sip Spotlight: Ruby Bubbles

Just a touch of bubbly can instantly fancy up a cocktail. This riff on a whiskey sour, topped with Champagne, gives you the feel of a French 75 but with a rye twist. The base of the Blackberry Lemon Thyme Mixicles (found in our Distinctive Collection) provides tart, berry, and herbal notes to play with the spice and pepper of rye whiskey. The sourness of the lemon and blackberry in the Mixicles cube ties into the slightly sour taste of the Champagne. And the woody notes of the thyme tones down the sourness to just the right amount.
CINCINNATI, OH
phoenixmag.com

Sweet Spotlight: Embers Chocolate

Tandy Peterson is not your average woman, your average chef, your average anything. She’s a former line cook at the original Binkley’s in Cave Creek (where she learned to hang tough with the big boys) and the former chef de cuisine at Mowry & Cotton at The Phoenician Resort. She also staged in 2016 at Asador Etxebarri, a Basque restaurant in Spain that has made The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list on multiple occasions. This past summer, she cooked at a remote hunting camp in the Arctic Circle of Alaska, where she learned to break down Dall sheep and caribou — and has done so on 22 occasions. She can also make a beautiful bar of chocolate.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Gazette

Colorado Springs food hall adds a pizza concept

Pies on Tejon is the newest restaurant addition at Tejon Eatery, 19 N. Tejon St. Although pies were not on the initial list of concepts to be housed in the food hall and motorcycle museum, “We had a pizza oven and decided to go with it,” said Dylan Montanio, executive chef overseeing the food outlets.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 3-9

One brewery and one pizza place shuttered this week, and next week, a bar and a coffee shop will join the list of closed Denver businesses. Brass Tacks will issue last call on October 10, and the Molecule Effect recently announced that the landlord of its original location will not be renewing its lease. The owners will continue to run their second spot in Wash Park; meanwhile, they'll close the Molecule Effect at 1201 Santa Fe Drive on October 15 as they hunt for a new space in the Art District on Santa Fe.
DENVER, CO
cowboysindians.com

Brand Spotlight: Turquoise & Co.

Owner Mallory Blair supports Native American-made jewelry through her turquoise business and strong social media presence. With a focus on authenticity, Turquoise & Co. has navigated the current market with attention to customer preferences, an eye-catching online presence, and a commitment to individuality. We talked with owner Mallory Blair about the necessity of a fashion brand’s digital efforts and real-world wearability.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy