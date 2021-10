Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz was released from the hospital after being evaluated following a hit he took Saturday against Michigan. Mertz was sacked on the third play of the third quarter, taking a direct shot to the chest and ribs from Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill. Mertz was down on the field at Camp Randall Stadium for about 2 minutes before going to the sideline medical tent. He went with trainers to the locker room and was then taken to an area hospital.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO