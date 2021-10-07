‘Forest Bathing’ Now Offered by Town of Southern Pines
For the first time ever, the Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department has contracted to offer “forest bathing” as part of its fall programming. Forest bathing is a practice originating in Japan that invites participants to immerse their senses in the natural world. Studies have shown us that forest bathing can lead to a wide variety of improvements in participants’ health and wellness. A few of these effects include improvements in immune system functioning, accelerated recovery from illness and surgery, improved sleep, lowered heart rate and blood pressure, improved mental health and stress reduction.www.thepilot.com
