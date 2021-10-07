CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

‘Forest Bathing’ Now Offered by Town of Southern Pines

By Editorials
pilot.com
 5 days ago

For the first time ever, the Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department has contracted to offer “forest bathing” as part of its fall programming. Forest bathing is a practice originating in Japan that invites participants to immerse their senses in the natural world. Studies have shown us that forest bathing can lead to a wide variety of improvements in participants’ health and wellness. A few of these effects include improvements in immune system functioning, accelerated recovery from illness and surgery, improved sleep, lowered heart rate and blood pressure, improved mental health and stress reduction.

