Woman who fled stalking charge jailed without bond
CORUNNA — A woman charged with stalking who fled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while on bond saw her bond revoked Wednesday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart. Angela Perez, 39, of Lansing, was charged in May 2020 with aggravated stalking (habitual offender-second notice) for allegedly harassing her ex-husband on social media. She was arraigned before former 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan; she pleaded not guilty.www.argus-press.com
