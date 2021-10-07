CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thorns GM Placed On Leave

987thebull.com
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore–The Portland Thorns have announced team general manager ‘Gavin Wilkinson’ is on administrative leave. This announcement comes in the wake of that report from The Athletic which alleges former Thorns coach ‘Paul Riley’ sexually harassed former players. Earlier this week the Rose City Riveters and the Timbers Army announced a boycott of the team’s merchandise … demanding Wilkinson be fired. The team says an independent investigation on Wilkinson is underway.

