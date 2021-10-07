The Innovation-Based Conundrum To Be The Deciding Factor For The Growth Of Ptca Balloon Catheter Market
Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) refers to a minimally-invasive procedure for opening blocked or narrowed coronary arteries caused by coronary arteries disease (CAD). PTCA balloon catheters help to allow the blood to flow from the arteries to the heart muscles without the need for open heart surgery. Coronary heart disease is caused by smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, and a high level of cholesterol in the blood.www.thedallasnews.net
