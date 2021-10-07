CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Cloud-Based Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) To Gain Popularity within Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

thedallasnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) market includes a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

Aviation Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Aviation Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services Market 2021-2027. A New Market Study, Titled "Aviation Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the Aviation Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services market offers an overview...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aithority.com

Cyxtera Brings On-Demand, Fully Managed Cloud Services to Enterprises with Zadara zCompute

Zadara, the recognized leader in edge cloud services, announced that it has expanded its technology partnership with Cyxtera, a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. Zadara’s enterprise-grade, expert managed cloud services – including compute, storage and networking – are now available to Cyxtera customers. Together, the two companies are enabling customers to upgrade their IT environments, leveraging existing footprints, with a true 100% OpEx consumption-based private cloud.
BUSINESS
github.blog

Enterprise managed users are now generally available for GitHub Enterprise Cloud

The future of software development is in the cloud. At GitHub, we are focusing on making the transition to cloud an easy path for companies of all sizes. Today, we’re pleased to announce that enterprise managed users (EMU), which allows for centralized user account administration, is generally available for customers using GitHub Enterprise Cloud (GHEC). For regular users of GitHub, nothing changes. Your GitHub identity is and always will be your public identity. For companies using GHEC, EMU gives the scalability and reliability of GHEC while also providing them with the administrative tools they need to manage their users and code in the cloud.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Software Industry#Cmms#Fmi#Ai
houstonmirror.com

Cloud Kitchen Market: Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market | Dahmakan (Pop Meals), DoorDash,Kitchen United, Kitopi,Zuul Kitchens, Inc

Global Cloud Kitchen Market Size study, by Type (Independent Cloud Kitchen, Commissary/Shared, Kitchen Pods), by Nature (Franchised, Standalone) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Cloud Kitchen market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Cloud Kitchen market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get report to understand the structure of the complete Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

AV company Aptiv issues revenue warning for 2021 due to COVID, supply-chain snags and chip shortage

Self-driving technology company Aptiv Plc warned that global vehicle production is now expected to come in at 79 million units in 2021, down from earlier guidance of 85 million, citing the combination of COVID-19 disruption, the global chip shortage and supply-chain issues. The Dublin-based company said for the third quarter, global vehicle production is expected to come in at about 18 million units, down from the 21 million units expected on Aug. 5, the last time it offered guidance. "Global vehicle production for the fourth quarter is currently expected to be approximately 20 million units, or a decrease of approximately 13% from the 23 million units expected previously," the company said in a statement. Aptiv is now expecting full-year revenue to range from $15.1 billion to $15.5 billion, down from prior guidance of $16.1 billion to $16.4 billion. The company will offer third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4. Shares were down 2.2% premarket, but have gained 27% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entrepreneur

Role Of Emerging Technologies In Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. India, today, on the global map stands as one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for digital transformation, but its adoption is uneven among businesses. Digitization is not confined to just implementing technologies; it denotes a holistic change to make experiences better, communication more effective, and work simpler. India is currently poised to become a technology leader primarily attributed to the enhanced internet penetration, advancements in telecom services, rapidly growing digital consumers, and the government's focus on adopting emerging technologies and investments in ICT. Digitization is now more a priority over a choice for organizations to stay afloat. According to McKinsey's 2019 Digital India Report, we stand as the second-fastest digital adopter among 17 major digital countries studied, with an influx of global and local digital businesses in the region.
ECONOMY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Hybrid Cloud Systems Management: Four Processes to Prioritize

The appeal of cloud computing is financial: rather than buying infrastructure, you rent it. The problem with this ‘financial solution’ is that it distracts the cloud user from the systems management responsibilities that remain after moving applications out of the enterprise. IT Operations performs many tasks to keep things running...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Software
Country
China
VentureBeat

Why enterprise patch management pains are cybercriminals’ gain

Enterprises that procrastinate about implementing software patch management give cybercriminals more time to weaponize new endpoint attack strategies. A clear majority (71%) of IT and security professionals see patching as overly complex, cumbersome, and time-consuming. In addition, 57% of those same professionals say remote work and decentralized workspaces make a challenging task even more difficult. Sixty-two percent admit that patch management takes a backseat to other tasks; device inventory and manually based approaches to patch management aren’t keeping up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thedallasnews.net

Venture Capital Investment Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Venture Capital Investment Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Venture Capital Investment market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Venture Capital Investment industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Biopesticides Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Biopesticides Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global biopesticides market reached a value of US$ 3.96 Billion in 2020. Biopesticides are biochemical pesticides derived from naturally occurring substances, such as bacteria, plants, animals, and microbes. They are used to control various pests and disease-carrying organisms, including mice, ticks, and rats. There are majorly three forms of biopesticides, namely bioherbicides, bioinsecticides, and biofungicides. These pesticides manipulate the growth of pests, insects, and weeds in crops by getting directly sprayed in the soil through a foliar spray. As compared to conventional pesticides, they are inherently less toxic as they are decomposable in nature, offer long-term pest control, and are highly effective even when applied in small quantities.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

3D Printing Ceramics Market by Material type, Form, End-use Industry, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "3D Printing Ceramics Market by Material type (Oxide based, non-oxide based), Form,End-use Industry (Aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, consumer goods and electronics, construction), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The 3D printing ceramics market is projected to grow from USD 116 million in 2020 to USD 384 million by 2025. The aerospace & defense segment accounted for a share of 39.7% in terms of value in the 3D printing ceramics market in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 172 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 30.2%. The healthcare sector is projected to witness the second highest CAGR of 26.5%, growing from USD 25 million in 2020 to USD 82 million by 2025.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Fuel Conditioning System Market By Type (Passenger Vessels, Cargo Carriers, Tankers, Container Ships) and By Sales Channel (OEM and aftermarket.) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Fuel Conditioning System Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Today's modern diesel engine requires clean and dry fuels to run smoothly and...
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Phosphates Market will generate revenue, surpassing US$ 16.1 Bn in 2021 - Future Market Insights

The global phosphates market has witnessed steady demand from numerous end use industries including agrichemicals, animal feed, cleansers and detergents, food and beverages, water treatment and more. According to the latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market of phosphates is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of 2.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Winding Machines Market By Type (Electric, Pneumatic, Manual) and By Application (Oil & gas, Chemicals, Construction, Power Generation) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Winding Machines Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the winding machines market and contains...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Space Robotics Market Outlook: Know What Factors Suggest Great Pickup in Momentum | Astrobotic Technology, Inc., Altius Space, Motiv Space Systems, Inc.

Global Space Robotics Market Size study, by Solution (Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV), Remote Manipulator System (RMS), Software, and Services), Application (Deep Space, Near Space, and Ground), Organization Type (Government and Commercial), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Space Robotics market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Space Robotics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

Nitrile butadiene rubbers are used in a wide range of end-use industry application owing to their excellent properties such as chemical, heat, and oil & solvents resistance among others. It is extensively used in the production of medical examination gloves, gaskets, O-rings, sealants, adhesives, cable jacketing, and others. The rising growth of the oil & gas and automotive industry across the globe is substantially affecting the growth of the nitrile butadiene rubber market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Astaxanthin Market Report, Size, Share, Price Trends, Sales, Growth Rate and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Astaxanthin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The global astaxanthin market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Astaxanthin is a reddish-brown pigment that belongs to the xanthophyll category of carotenoids. It is manufactured using isopentenyl diphosphate and dimethylallyl diphosphate and is also naturally synthesized by various bacteria, microalgae and yeast. It is widely used as a coloring agent in the feed for shrimp, salmon and chicken and added to various nutritional supplements. Astaxanthin aids in enhancing immunity and preventing cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and is applied on the skin to reduce the visibility of wrinkles and block ultraviolet (UV) rays. It is widely used for the manufacturing of cosmetics, nutraceuticals, animal feed and food and beverages.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Compressor Controllers Market By Component (Programmable Logic Controller, Supervisor Control and Data Acquisition, Drives) and By Application (Oil & Gas, Energy, Mining, Petrochemical) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Compressor Controllers Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Most modern compressors come with a built-in controller that manages the function of a...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy