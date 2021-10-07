Waste Management Equipment Market Overview, Experiments, Evolution, Manufacturers and Forecast until 2028

According to the new market research report "Smart Grid Market by Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Consumption/End Use), Communication Technology (Wireline, Wireless), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Smart Grid Market size will grow to USD 103.4 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 43.1 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. Smart grid technology enables the transition from a traditional energy distribution network to an intelligent electricity grid that allows two-way communication between the utility and its customers. The smart electric grid uses digital communication technologies, information systems, and automation for monitoring the energy flow and adjusting the changes in energy demand and supply. It also helps in real-time monitoring power consumption by coupling it with smart metering systems, providing consumers and suppliers with information on real-time power consumption. Thus, the smart grid helps improve system operating efficiency, thereby reducing the operational cost. Increasing demand for smart infrastructure in industrial, commercial, and residential environment to offer lucrative opportunities for the Smart Grid Market during the forecast period.

