Global Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market is projected to grow at 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

 5 days ago

Future Market Insights (FMI) survey offers comprehensive surface disinfectant chemicals market demand outlook. It studies key factors pushing sales across domestic, commercial & institutional, and industrial sectors. The report identifies merger and acquisitions as key strategies undertaken by market players to strengthen their footprint globally amid soaring competition. Future Market...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Irrigation Controllers Market: Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis

The report "Irrigation Controllers Market by Type (Weather-based and Sensor-based), Product (Smart Controllers, Tap Timers, and Basic Controllers), Application (Non-agriculture and Agriculture), Irrigation Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 1,186.6 Million by 2022 from USD 529.2 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 17.53% from 2017 to 2022. The irrigation controllers market is emerging due to the increasing need for water conservation. The increasing use of modern farming practices, adoption of precision farming methods, and increasing demand for lawn and garden equipment is expected to drive the demand for irrigation controllers.
Automotive Liftgate Market by material type (Metal Liftgate, Composite Liftgate) and By vehicle type (Stamping, Injection Molding, Compression Molding) - Forecast To 2018-2028

The Fact.MR study on the Automotive Lifts market offers insights into key factors influencing the market growth trajectory. The survey report provides insights into the drivers that are driving the demand outlook over the current market. Automotive Tailgate Market: Overview. 250-page market research report by Fact.MR on the market forecast...
Concrete Mixers Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2029: Trends Market Research

This report studies the Concrete Mixers market, covering market size for segment by type (Below 2 m³ Type, 2-10 m³ Type, etc.), by application (Construction Sites, Roads & Bridge Projects, etc.), by Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (SANY, Oshkosh Corporation, ZOOMLION, LiuGong, TORO, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market : All You Need to Know | ASTM International, Intertek Group PLC, Dekra SE, Lloyd's Register Group Limited

Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market by Service Type (Testing, Inspection, Certification) by Sourcing Type (In-House, Outsourcing) by Industry Vertical (Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Testing, Inspection, & Certification market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Testing, Inspection, & Certification market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Genealogy Products and Services Market to Witness CAGR of 11% and Increase in Value Share By the Forecast Period 2031: States Fact.MR

Fact.MR recently released a recent study titled, "Genealogy Products and Services Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2024" which provides valuable insights into the genealogy products & services market. The study identifies and assesses the key factors influencing the performance of the genealogy products & services market.
Global Dry Construction Market to grow at a whopping rate of CAGR more than 6.39%

The global Dry Construction market size is expected to reach $125.4 Billion by 2028 growing at the CAGR of 6.39% from 2021 to 2028. The market for dry construction is driven by factors such as the increasing construction of airports, bridges, tunnels, and hospitals, the need to minimize the risk of flood damage, the need to minimize the risk of fire damage, and the decreasing cost of installation of dry construction systems.
Winding Machines Market By Type (Electric, Pneumatic, Manual) and By Application (Oil & gas, Chemicals, Construction, Power Generation) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Winding Machines Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the winding machines market and contains...
Fuel Conditioning System Market By Type (Passenger Vessels, Cargo Carriers, Tankers, Container Ships) and By Sales Channel (OEM and aftermarket.) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Fuel Conditioning System Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Today's modern diesel engine requires clean and dry fuels to run smoothly and...
3D Printing Ceramics Market by Material type, Form, End-use Industry, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "3D Printing Ceramics Market by Material type (Oxide based, non-oxide based), Form,End-use Industry (Aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, consumer goods and electronics, construction), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The 3D printing ceramics market is projected to grow from USD 116 million in 2020 to USD 384 million by 2025. The aerospace & defense segment accounted for a share of 39.7% in terms of value in the 3D printing ceramics market in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 172 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 30.2%. The healthcare sector is projected to witness the second highest CAGR of 26.5%, growing from USD 25 million in 2020 to USD 82 million by 2025.
Animal Feed Probiotics Market value is expected to total US$ 3,113.3 Mn in 2021 & Growing at a CAGR of 8.4% for 2021-31

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Animal Feed Probiotics Market offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021–2031. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the animal feed probiotics market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
IoT Security Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2027 | PTC (US), Symantec Corporation (US) & so on...

The IoT Security Market is garnering rapid traction across the globe. Market growth attributes to the spurting rise in demand for the latest security & authentication technologies in various information sensitive industries. Besides, the rising uptake of IoT securities in IT, BSFI, and telecom sectors create substantial market demand. Moreover, the high adoption of cloud-based technology by organizations and government agencies escalate market growth.
