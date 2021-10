Mark Rylance stars in this biopic of the affably woeful golfer Maurice Flitcroft. Dir: Craig Roberts. UK. 2021. 102 mins. The latest addition to the British sporting-mediocrity subgenre, The Phantom Of The Open is an amiable little picture which might be dramatically as flat as Mark Rylance’s vowels but still packs a considerable helping of crowd-pleasing charm into its cap and golfing slacks. Rylance plays Maurice Flitcroft, a real-life shipyard crane operator from Barrow-in-Furness who decided to take up golf, blundered his way into the 1976 British Open and caused something of a sensation when he came away with, by no small margin, the worst result in the history of the tournament.

