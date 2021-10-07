CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleet Management Market is Forecast to Surpass US$ 11.5 Bn in 2021 & will Register Steady Growth at 10.4% CAGR between 2021 to 2031

thedallasnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global Fleet Management Market is forecast to surpass US$ 11.5 Bn in 2021. As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the market will register steady growth at 10.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, as end-use industries around the world exhibit high demand to improve transportation network operations. The market...

www.thedallasnews.net

BUSINESS
MARKETS
MARKETS
MARKETS
APPAREL
AGRICULTURE
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Genealogy Products and Services Market to Witness CAGR of 11% and Increase in Value Share By the Forecast Period 2031: States Fact.MR

Fact.MR recently released a recent study titled, "Genealogy Products and Services Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2024" which provides valuable insights into the genealogy products & services market. The study identifies and assesses the key factors influencing the performance of the genealogy products & services market.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market by drug class (Corticosteroids, Diuretic, Alkylating Agents) and by distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies, E-commerce, Private Clinics, Retail Pharmacies) - Forecast to 2018-2028

The Fact.MR study provides a comprehensive understanding of the market value with product price, demand, gross margin, and supply in the market for the Glomerulonephritis Treatment. The Competitive Perspective section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of the major players in the industry. Glomerulonephritis...
RETAIL
thedallasnews.net

Straddle Carrier Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 4.5% through 2031; Increasing Adoption of Automated Terminals to Fuel Market Demand

Fact.MR has come up with a new research study on straddle carrier market with focus on the global scenario reflecting adoption and sales of straddle carriers. The research report on straddle carrier includes inherent insights on various market facets that govern the growth in adoption of various straddle carriers. Fact.MR...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

SAP U.S. stock ticks up as cloud revenue pushes outlook higher

U.S. shares of SAP SE (SAP) rose in the extended session Tuesday after the enterprise software company said strong momentum in its cloud computing segment is allowing it to raise its outlook for the year. American depositary receipts of Germany-based SAP rose 2.2% after hours, following a 0.4% decline to close the regular session at $134.63. The company said that cloud services revenue rose 20% in the third quarter to 2.39 billion euros, raising total revenue to 6.84 billion euros. As a result, SAP now expects cloud revenue for the year of 9.4 billion to 9.6 billion euros, up from its previous forecast range of 9.3 billion to 9.5 billion. Cloud and software revenue for the year is now expected to be 23.8 billion to 24.2 billion euros, up from a previous forecast of 23.6 billion to 24 billion euros.
STOCKS
thedallasnews.net

Animal Feed Probiotics Market value is expected to total US$ 3,113.3 Mn in 2021 & Growing at a CAGR of 8.4% for 2021-31

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Animal Feed Probiotics Market offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021–2031. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the animal feed probiotics market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
AGRICULTURE
thedallasnews.net

Digital Storage Devices Market to Value 11 Bn by 2023 | Industry Forecast by COVID-19 Analysis

The Internet-based service organizations have been making efforts to innovate efficient and pragmatic techniques to accord with the rising number of data servers demanding a greater space for storage, this is a major factor which affects the global digital storage devices market 2020. This has spawned a huge demand for storage in cloud-based services. The digital storage devices are a type of data storage equipment used to exchange data, store the data, files, images and more. These machineries have been proved to be important for a computing system to accumulate the necessary data and retrieve that information later. The digital storage devices market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 27% during the review period. The valuation of the market is estimated to attain USD 11 billion by the end of 2023.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Winding Machines Market By Type (Electric, Pneumatic, Manual) and By Application (Oil & gas, Chemicals, Construction, Power Generation) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Winding Machines Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the winding machines market and contains...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

3D Printing Ceramics Market by Material type, Form, End-use Industry, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "3D Printing Ceramics Market by Material type (Oxide based, non-oxide based), Form,End-use Industry (Aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, consumer goods and electronics, construction), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The 3D printing ceramics market is projected to grow from USD 116 million in 2020 to USD 384 million by 2025. The aerospace & defense segment accounted for a share of 39.7% in terms of value in the 3D printing ceramics market in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 172 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 30.2%. The healthcare sector is projected to witness the second highest CAGR of 26.5%, growing from USD 25 million in 2020 to USD 82 million by 2025.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Meat Packaging Market will rise at 4.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 in comparison to the 2.9% CAGR registered during 2016-2020

According to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global meat packaging market is estimated to grow by 1.6x during the forecast period, reaching a volume of 3.5 million tons in 2021. Growing consumption of fresh and processed meat products and developments in material and design will support long term growth.
AGRICULTURE
dvrplayground.com

Fleet Management Solution Market 2021 Report Forecast the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Business and future opportunity | Trimble Inc, Element Fleet Management Corp, Daimler Fleet Management GmbH

Global Market Vision has recently added a new informative report, titled “Global Fleet Management Solution market” to its ever-expanding database. The Fleet Management Solution market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process. The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers all the essential features of the Fleet Management Solution market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. Fleet Management Solution market report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product/Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2021-2028). The research study gives a near look at the market scenario and dynamics impacting its growth. This report highlights the crucial developments along with other events happening in the market which are marking on the growth and opening doors for future growth in the coming years. Additionally, the report is built on the basis of the macro- and micro-economic factors and historical data that can influence the growth.
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

Injectable Nanomedicines Market is slated to reach US$ 300 Million at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2026

The Injectable Nanomedicines Market is slated to reach US$ 300 Million at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2026. The present scenario is that of consumers driving as well as the accelerating pace of alteration in the healthcare vertical. This drives the digitally-enabled, seamlessly connected, and on-demand clinician-patient interactions. As such, patient-centric delivery transcending geographical barriers would be the epicenter going forward.
CANCER

