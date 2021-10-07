Bus Bar Trunking Systems Is Projected To Grow At A Healthy CAGR Of 6.6% During 2018-2026

The fact that a banking infrastructure is not required, but only a phone, broadens the consumer base of the service. In addition, the service is accessible by both smartphones and feature phones. It is projected to lead the direct carrier billing market towards its growth trajectory in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the service is gaining popularity on account of the privacy of the consumers, which is not required to be revealed. The transaction is smooth and private, which is poised to drive the growth of the direct carrier billing market in the upcoming years. Also, the rising demand for streaming services is likely to influence the market positively across the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO