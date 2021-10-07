The Silicon Photonics Market To Scale Through New Launches
Silicon photonics refers to the application of photonic systems using silicon as an optical medium. The silicon material used in such photonic systems is designed with sub micrometer precision and is deployed into the microphotonic components. The silicon photonics systems works at the wavelength of 1.55 micrometer that falls under the infrared spectrum and is most commonly used for optical communications. Silicon photonics combines technologies such as complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS), micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and 3D Stacking. The basic operation of silicon photonics includes the transfer of data as optical rays between the computer chips. Silicon photonics is basically an approach for designing optical devices using silicon and use photons to transfer enormous data at high speeds. Additionally, this technology enables data transfer at low power consumption over an optical fiber. Moreover, silicon photonics satisfies the mounting need of high data transfer rate and enhances the capabilities such as computational and processing needs of data centers.
