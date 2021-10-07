CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuel Cell For Data Centre Market Is Anticipated To Be Valued At Over US$ 278 Mn At The End Of 2028.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePMR presents an in-depth analysis and presents key insights on the global fuel cell for data centre market in its latest market study titled 'Fuel Cell for Data Centre Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028'. The long-term outlook on the global fuel cell for data centre market remains optimistic with the market being valued at over US$ 66 Mn at the end of 2018. The market is anticipated to be valued at over US$ 278 Mn at the end of 2028.

