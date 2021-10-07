CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydraulic Pumps Market Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.4% During 2018 - 2028

Cover picture for the articlePersistence Market Research, in its latest report titled, 'Hydraulic Pumps Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028,' offers key insights and analysis on the global hydraulic pumps market. The research study offers in-depth analysis and key insights for the hydraulic pumps market report for the forecast period (2018–2028). Based...

Irrigation Controllers Market: Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis

The report "Irrigation Controllers Market by Type (Weather-based and Sensor-based), Product (Smart Controllers, Tap Timers, and Basic Controllers), Application (Non-agriculture and Agriculture), Irrigation Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 1,186.6 Million by 2022 from USD 529.2 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 17.53% from 2017 to 2022. The irrigation controllers market is emerging due to the increasing need for water conservation. The increasing use of modern farming practices, adoption of precision farming methods, and increasing demand for lawn and garden equipment is expected to drive the demand for irrigation controllers.
Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market : All You Need to Know | ASTM International, Intertek Group PLC, Dekra SE, Lloyd's Register Group Limited

Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market by Service Type (Testing, Inspection, Certification) by Sourcing Type (In-House, Outsourcing) by Industry Vertical (Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Testing, Inspection, & Certification market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Testing, Inspection, & Certification market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market by drug class (Corticosteroids, Diuretic, Alkylating Agents) and by distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies, E-commerce, Private Clinics, Retail Pharmacies) - Forecast to 2018-2028

The Fact.MR study provides a comprehensive understanding of the market value with product price, demand, gross margin, and supply in the market for the Glomerulonephritis Treatment. The Competitive Perspective section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of the major players in the industry. Glomerulonephritis...
Smart Grid Market worth $103.4 Billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Smart Grid Market by Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Consumption/End Use), Communication Technology (Wireline, Wireless), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Smart Grid Market size will grow to USD 103.4 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 43.1 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. Smart grid technology enables the transition from a traditional energy distribution network to an intelligent electricity grid that allows two-way communication between the utility and its customers. The smart electric grid uses digital communication technologies, information systems, and automation for monitoring the energy flow and adjusting the changes in energy demand and supply. It also helps in real-time monitoring power consumption by coupling it with smart metering systems, providing consumers and suppliers with information on real-time power consumption. Thus, the smart grid helps improve system operating efficiency, thereby reducing the operational cost. Increasing demand for smart infrastructure in industrial, commercial, and residential environment to offer lucrative opportunities for the Smart Grid Market during the forecast period.
Glass Fiber in the Global Automotive Composites Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.5%. In this market, SFT is expected to remain the largest intermediate material, and powertrain system/ engine components segment is expected to remain the largest application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like higher penetration of composites in automotive.
Winding Machines Market By Type (Electric, Pneumatic, Manual) and By Application (Oil & gas, Chemicals, Construction, Power Generation) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Winding Machines Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the winding machines market and contains...
Data Recovery Software Market Analysis, Growth Forecast, Industry Trends, Business Revenue and Impact of COVID-19

Data recovery software, a comprehensive solution for back-up as well as retrieval of all vital data which is lost through accidental deletion, drive crash, or a malware attack. Businesses & enterprises, across the globe, are growing and increasing in numbers and so the amount of data they generate is increasing minute by minute. In today's competitive business world, loss of data is termed as unfortunate and fatal.
Animal Feed Probiotics Market value is expected to total US$ 3,113.3 Mn in 2021 & Growing at a CAGR of 8.4% for 2021-31

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Animal Feed Probiotics Market offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021–2031. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the animal feed probiotics market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Fuel Conditioning System Market By Type (Passenger Vessels, Cargo Carriers, Tankers, Container Ships) and By Sales Channel (OEM and aftermarket.) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Fuel Conditioning System Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Today's modern diesel engine requires clean and dry fuels to run smoothly and...
Recreational Boat Market is Growing at a CAGR of 6.2%

According to the new market research report "Recreational Boat Market by Boat Type (Sailboats, PWC, Inflatables), Size (<30 Feet,>50 Feet), Engine Placement (Outboards, Inboards), Engine (ICE, Electric), Material (Aluminium, Fiberglass), Activity Type, Power Source & Region - Global Forecast to 2027″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global Recreational Boat Market size is projected to grow from USD 16.4 Billion in 2021 to USD 23.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%.
Biopesticides Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Biopesticides Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global biopesticides market reached a value of US$ 3.96 Billion in 2020. Biopesticides are biochemical pesticides derived from naturally occurring substances, such as bacteria, plants, animals, and microbes. They are used to control various pests and disease-carrying organisms, including mice, ticks, and rats. There are majorly three forms of biopesticides, namely bioherbicides, bioinsecticides, and biofungicides. These pesticides manipulate the growth of pests, insects, and weeds in crops by getting directly sprayed in the soil through a foliar spray. As compared to conventional pesticides, they are inherently less toxic as they are decomposable in nature, offer long-term pest control, and are highly effective even when applied in small quantities.
