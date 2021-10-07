Cytotoxic Drugs Sales revenue will reach US$ 17,083.7 Mn by the End of 2028

In order to stay fit and healthy, consumers all across the world are preferring to consume dietary supplements and avoid chronic disease conditions like high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. Also, there is a general increase in the health consciousness amongst the consumers, wherein they are focusing on preventive healthcare. This trend, coupled with an increase in the disposable income and the increased choices in the form of various types of health supplements that are available in the market presently are leading to an increase in the popularity of dietary supplements. As more people are resorting to gyms, fitness centers and diet centers, the usage of dietary supplements is encouraged by such institutions, leading to their increased adoption by consumers.

