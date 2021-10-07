CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newcastle, ME

Newcastle Realty - Broker of the Week!

boothbayregister.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Rogers is a Maine native raised in Jefferson. She is a 2001 graduate of Lincoln Academy and studied at the University of Southern Maine. In 2001 she settled in Nobleboro and expanded her family with her husband Jason. Sara is a multi tasked hard working people person who makes herself available 24/7. When she is not selling real estate she is working along side her husband at their lawn care business or can be found enjoying the family camp on Damariscotta Lake!

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in late 2000.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nobleboro, ME
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Newcastle, ME
City
Jefferson, ME
City
Lincoln, ME
Local
Maine Business
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Care#Hard Working#Newcastle Realty Broker#Lincoln Academy

Comments / 0

Community Policy