In two weeks, Halloween Kills will stalk into theaters and onto the Peacock streaming platform, continuing the decades-long struggle between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the masked killer who terrorized her on Halloween night in 1978. The franchise has been reinvented so that 2018's Halloween now directly follows 1978's Halloween, erasing the various sequels that happened in the years between. The upshot to that is that Laurie Strode has lived a long life, haunted the whole time by the specter of Michael, and planning for the day she always thought was inevitable, when he would come for her again.

