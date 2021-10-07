‘We have definitely turned the corner’ on COVID-19, doctor says

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over and it could be hiding a widespread proportion of cancer cases — at least according to one doctor. Recently, the Department of Health and Human Services of the United States launched the initiative “Juntos Si Podemos” (Together, we can do it) which is trying to push for Latinos all over the country to get vaccinated against COVID-19. One of the partnerships in the state of Texas is with the Memorial Hermann Health System. Dr. Concepcion Diaz-Arrastia, who is an oncologist, is part of Memorial Hermann, which is the health system’s largest nonprofit in Southeast Texas. She was one expert chosen to share with the media as a spokesperson for the national campaign.

