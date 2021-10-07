CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meyer: Drought Has Impacted U.S. Spring Wheat Numbers

By Glenn Vaagen
pnwag.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat impact has the drought had on wheat really varies variety to variey, but in general, the impact is best observed in spring wheat production and yield numbers. Chief economist, Seth Meyer, compared the most recent USDA report to the numbers released last August. “What you’re seeing in almost all...

dakotanewsnow.com

Continued drought conditions impacting South Dakota harvest

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harvest is in full swing in northeastern South Dakota, with farmers and producers looking back on what’s been a tough year due to drought conditions. Many farmers and producers were hitting the fields Tuesday, before the expected rain later in the week. Even though...
AGRICULTURE
The Spokesman-Review

Drought conditions cause soft white wheat production in Washington to plummet to historic lows

By almost any conceivable measure, this summer’s lengthy and extreme drought led to historic lows in the production and quality of the region’s signature cash crop. Soft white wheat, the kind grown on the hills of the Palouse and sought after by worldwide markets for its use in cakes, pastries and noodles, had its worst production year nationwide since the mid-1970s, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In Washington, the projected crop year production this year is 87.1 million bushels of both spring and winter wheat, the lowest total since 1964.
WASHINGTON STATE
pnwag.net

Winter Wheat Planting Progressing Nicely Across The U.S.

“Plating progress [of winter wheat] approaching the half way mark; 47% complete nationally,” said USDA Meteorologist, Brad Rippey. “Pretty close to the five-year average of 46% but slightly behind last year’s 50%. Most states continue to see planting progress moving along at a normal to ahead of normal pace.”. Rippey...
AGRICULTURE
vanceairscoop.com

Drought poses challenges for wheat producers

Although some of Oklahoma received rain showers as October began, many wheat growers in the state are facing drought conditions as they plant their fall crop. There is always risk involved when planting wheat in dry conditions, both in general and for specific types of operations, said Amanda de Oliveira Silva, Oklahoma State University Extension small grains specialist.
AGRICULTURE
kubaradio.com

PLANS TO OFFSET DROUGHT IMPACT TO FEATHER RIVER SALMON POPULATION

The California Department of Fish & Wildlife, along with the DWR, have announced a joint effort at the Feather River Fish Hatchery in Oroville to aid in offsetting impacts to the Chinook salmon population resulting from this year’s extreme drought conditions, and our state’s current multi-year drought, taking a 2-part approach supporting Feather River salmon populations to guard against nutrient deficiency.
OROVILLE, CA
kmaland.com

USDA Grain Stocks Report Shows Lower Numbers in Corn, Beans, Wheat

(KMAland) -- The USDA’s National Ag Statistics Service released its Grain Stocks Report that showed a significant drop in corn and soybean stocks compared to last year. Joe Vaclavik, President of Standard Grain in Nashville, Tennessee, says the numbers were sharply lower compared to 2020. “They were sharply lower versus...
NASHVILLE, TN
capitalpress.com

Washington state's winter wheat production sags 47% during drought

This year’s drought cut Washington state’s winter wheat crop nearly in half, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Winter wheat production in Washington was 71 million bushels, down 47% from last year. The average yield was 42 bushels per acre, down 45% from 76 bushels per acre in 2020.
WASHINGTON STATE
