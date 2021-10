OAKHURST–A new child development center has sprung up on Indian Springs Drive. Kidz Can 2, situated at the same location as the former Indian Springs Children’s Center, is new to the mountain area but not to the child care field. The center is owned by Nancy Alejandrez and operated in conjunction with her daughter and office manager, Alyssa Ybarra. Nancy has a history of 33 years in the day care field, plus over 24 units of child care education.