How to Bid on Minority Government Contracts

According to research, 4.4 million new businesses were created in the United States in 2020. This data is surprisingly the highest record compared to the previous years of economic growth in the country. You might be thinking, what made the business industry rose to this number? Well, I guess these...
Contracting groups and experts are advising federal contractors on planning for a possible government shutdown at the end of the week and mitigating any adverse effects. On Monday evening, Senate Republicans blocked a short-term government spending bill that would have also paused the debt ceiling as the United States is reaching its borrowing limit. The House passed the measure last week. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to Congress on Tuesday morning that the United States will run out of flexibility on the debt ceiling on October 18. Government funding ends on September 30.
Siemens Government Technologies has won a $14 million task order from the Army Corps of Engineers to upgrade the cooling and ventilation systems in a Defense Information Systems Agency facility at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The contract is part of the Utility Monitoring and Control Systems-V contract vehicle, and...
The U.S. Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services, awarded a $109 million contract to OraSure Technologies. The money will allow the Lehigh Valley company to build additional manufacturing capacity for its InteliSwab Covid-19 rapid diagnostic tests. InteliSwab — which the company describes as...
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was "confident" Congress would pass legislation to implement a global tax agreement in the United States enacting a minimum international tax on big corporations.
The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates.
"I am confident that what we need to do to come into compliance with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package," Yellen told ABC's "This Week," referring to the federal budget bill currently being debated in Congress.
The multi-trillion dollar spending package is the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's economic agenda.
Since the start of 2020, companies from Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase to Google and Twitter have pledged billions of dollars to support entrepreneurs of color. All those dollars don’t go directly into business owners’ pockets, however. Many are being invested in other financial institutions — particularly community development financial institutions, whose services include making small-business loans to borrowers underserved by traditional banks.
Dallas engineering giant Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. won a multi-award government contract anticipated to have a multibillion-dollar budget, the company announced Tuesday. The awards are part of the General Services Administration ASTRO contract, which provides the Department of Defense with new operational technologies and solutions. The contract has no defined ceiling value throughout its potential 10-year ordering period, although each task order could be valued anywhere between $100 million and $1 billion and could require support from 50 to 500 employees.
(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic goes on well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant continues to cause positive cases among the unvaccinated, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday the proposed requirement that banks report information on any account with $600 of total activity over the course of a year will stay in Democrats' reconciliation bill in some form, despite public backlash. Pelosi, D-Calif., said some spending programs in the bill have to...
There is a new batch of stimulus money going out this week that will put billions of dollars in people’s accounts. Find out who gets it and what you should know. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
Social Security retirees are on track to get the largest annual raise in history. This isn't good news because retirees may be left with less money overall. In 2022, Social Security retirees will likely receive a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) equal to 6% to 6.1% of their benefits, according to the Senior Citizens League. This is the biggest benefit increase in decades and will leave the average retiree with about $93.20 more in their monthly checks.
A proposal from the Biden Administration that would require banks to monitor personal accounts and report all financial transactions over $600 to the IRS is under fire. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the proposal on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” calling the collection of financial information “routine” after some in the banking community criticized it as an unprecedented invasion of privacy.
If you have more than $10,000 in your bank account, Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, you must be one of the rich and wealthy elites the Democrat party is making pay their fair share under Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Under the current proposal, the IRS will be given access to view all transactions over $600 on accounts with $10,000 or more in them.
Retirement age shifts have been attributed to the global pandemic. Covid-19 has dramatically altered Americans’ retirement plans. A new study from Northwestern Mutual, found that 35% of American workers have decided to revise their target retirement age. This includes a change in plans to either delay or postpone their retirement age. Almost a quarter (24%) expect to retire later than planned, while 11% plan to retire earlier. The Northwestern Mutual study indicates Gen Zs and Millennials plan to retire prior to age 60 – the former at 59.4 and the latter at 59.5. The average age people expect to retire is 62.6, down from 63.4 in 2020. The pandemic has caused Americans to adjust their retirement age timelines. Interestingly, some are feeling confident enough to retire sooner. At the same time others have decided to delay their exiting the workforce.
(The Center Square) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., doubled down on the inclusion in a spending bill of a Democratic provision that would require banks to report to the IRS transactions for accounts holding over $600. When asked Tuesday if the IRS monitoring would remain in Democrats’ proposed...
It's been months since Americans have received direct stimulus payments. One senior advocacy group is calling for a new round of checks for Social Security beneficiaries. Back in March, many people enjoyed a $1,400 stimulus check thanks to the American Rescue Plan. But at this point, the likelihood of there being a fourth stimulus check in the near term is low. That's because the economy has improved tremendously over the past six months, and right now, it's harder to make the case for widespread aid.
WASHINGTON — The Biden’s administration’s mandate that employers with 100 or more workers require coronavirus vaccinations or institute weekly virus testing has moved one step closer to enforcement. On Tuesday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration finalized the initial draft of the emergency order and sent it to the White...
Leonardo DRS has secured an $18.9 million contract from the U.S. Army to manufacture ballistic computer-based aiming devices that work to help machine gunners identify and reach a target. The company said Monday it will conduct low-rate initial production efforts for the Army’s Family of Weapon Sight-Crew Served program at...
