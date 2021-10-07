CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

In ‘The Rescue’ a perilous underwater mission in focus

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — “The Rescue” is the fullest, most detailed and most heart-pounding documentary portrait of just how a global coalition — and a handful of cave-diving hobbyists — swam the trapped Thai soccer team to safety after 16 days stuck inside the Tham Luang cave in 2018. It was trying just to reach the boys, a 2 1/2 hour dive from the mouth of the cave, and harder still to get them out. “The Rescue” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s follow-up to their Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo” — and critical raves suggest it may return them again to the Academy Awards. National Geographic releases “The Rescue” in theaters Friday.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘The Rescue’ Is a Gripping and Fascinating Documentary of a Miracle Mission | Review

If you were like me, in June 2018 you were aware of the attempted rescue of a group of trapped boys and their soccer coach in Thailand, but with so much breathless coverage, it was still kind of difficult to discern the details of what was happening. There was also the fear that this was all leading to a tragic conclusion where those trapped would be left to die. Thankfully (spoiler alert), the boys and their coach were saved, but exactly how it happened is powerfully captured in E. Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin’s new documentary The Rescue. The stranger-than-fiction story involves gathering a disparate group of hobbyists with a unique passion for cave diving to go on the world stage and participate in a longshot attempt. While a lesser film would devolve this into a white-savior trope, the humble protagonists convey that they were only “the spearhead” in a worldwide effort, and The Rescue uses this group of mild men to spin an incredible, thrilling narrative.
MOVIES
I-Rock 93.5

The Loch Ness Monster Got Caught On Drone Footage

British outdoor enthusiast Richard Mavor was paddling through Loch Ness in Scotland for a charity canoe expedition, and might've accidentally caught drone footage showing the Loch Ness Monster is still out there. “The last thing I want to do is make a Nessie claim,” Mavor told New York Post. “I’m...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Chin
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

Jaw-dropping shark photos give a rare close-up look

He’s gonna need a bigger camera. Photographer and entrepreneur Euan Rannachan has made a business out of his admiration for sharks and has earned himself a reputation for getting up-close shots of — and sometimes in — the predators. “I have been fascinated by apex predators all my life including...
ANIMALS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Movie Has Just Hit Netflix

A forgotten Keanu Reeves movie just hit Netflix today. This Thursday, September 30th saw 2018 romantic comedy-drama Destination Wedding become available to stream on the platform in the United States. Though this indie film didn’t make much of a splash at the box office at the time of its release, Netflix could be the perfect home for it as it sees Reeves star alongside Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#Diving#Theaters#Cave In#Ap#Thai#National Geographic
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Instagram Star Who Raised $7M for Afghan Mission Hasn’t Rescued Anyone, WaPo Finds

An Instagram star known as “Quentin Quarantino” raised $7.2 million to help fund evacuation flights for Afghan refugees, but has yet to charter a single successful flight, according to an investigation by The Washington Post. Despite the star’s assertion that Operation Flyaway has been a “miracle” that has helped evacuate hundreds of refugees, he admitted on an Aug. 27 conference call that he was “losing faith” in the operation. The Post found that the mission spent $3.3 million on flights that were canceled and not refunded. Flyaway, in some cases, was able to pay for or lend money to flights organized by other groups. But the largest chunk given away—$2.8 million—was to a charter company run by a man under investigation for fraud.
ADVOCACY
Deadline

‘The Tender Bar’ London Film Festival Review: Ben Affleck And George Clooney Team For A Warm And Memorable Story All About Family

As a director, George Clooney’s filmography has veered through different genres (most recently from the frigid edges of earth into outer space in the big-scale epic The Midnight Sky). But I don’t think he has ever hit us directly in the heart quite the way his latest, The Tender Bar, does. The only special effect used in this exceptional and universally recognizable story is simply family. It is what they call in the trade a “feel good” movie, and boy, do we need it now. It should be no surprise that it all comes from real life, specifically a coming-of-age 2005 memoir...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Eagle Times

The Outside Story: Migration perils

One morning in early autumn, I was running errands in downtown Keene, New Hampshire, when I was stopped in my tracks by a flash of yellow. Crouching down, I found a gorgeous, palm-sized bird, olive above, with a belly as gold as sunshine. It was a species I’d never seen before, and it was lying dead on the ground beneath a store window.
KEENE, NH
Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Final Season Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for the third and final season of “Narcos: Mexico,” premiering on Nov. 5. The crime drama, a companion series to “Narcos,” is set in the ’90s and examines the illegal drug trade in Mexico after “Narcos” focused on Colombian illegal drug trade. Season 3, which is 10 episodes long, follows the war that breaks out after Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna) is arrested. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. In the trailer, clips are shown of police break-ins, extravagant mansions and large-scale shootouts. The drug trafficker...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Timothée Chalamet Shares First Look at ‘Wonka’ from Set of Warner Bros. Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has shared a first-look image from the set of “Wonka,” the upcoming Warner Bros. prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in which the Oscar-nominated actor stars as the beloved (if eccentric) chocolatier. Directed by “Paddington” and “Paddington 2” filmmaker Paul King, “Wonka” serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka. Check out the set image, which Chalamet shared on Twitter on Sunday, below. Principal photography began in the United Kingdom just this past month. King wrote the script with Simon Farnaby (picking up from prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson, and Steven Levenson). Farnaby previously...
MOVIES
Variety

BAFTA Cancels Los Angeles Britannia Awards for the Second Year Running

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ (BAFTA) annual Britannia Awards, presented by the organization’s Los Angeles branch, has been canceled for the second year in a row. No reason was provided for the cancellation of the awards, but they will return in 2022, the BAFTA said. “BAFTA Britannia awards will be a key part of our plans for 2022, for the rest of this year we are continuing to focus on our year-round learning and talent programs, which include scholarships, the GSA Bafta Student Awards and Breakthrough USA – which we will announce the new cohort for later in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

BAFTA Postpones 2021 Britannia Awards (Exclusive)

The Britannia Awards, the annual star-studded bash organized by the British Academy’s L.A. branch, has been postponed to next year. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the 2021 edition of the event, traditionally held in late October in the Beverly Hilton hotel, has been pushed back to 2022. No direct reason was given by BAFTA, but the move comes following last year’s cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 American Film Market, which generally takes place the following week in Los Angeles, has this year moved — again — to a virtual edition due to COVID-impacted travel regulations...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy