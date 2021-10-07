In ‘The Rescue’ a perilous underwater mission in focus

If you were like me, in June 2018 you were aware of the attempted rescue of a group of trapped boys and their soccer coach in Thailand, but with so much breathless coverage, it was still kind of difficult to discern the details of what was happening. There was also the fear that this was all leading to a tragic conclusion where those trapped would be left to die. Thankfully (spoiler alert), the boys and their coach were saved, but exactly how it happened is powerfully captured in E. Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin’s new documentary The Rescue. The stranger-than-fiction story involves gathering a disparate group of hobbyists with a unique passion for cave diving to go on the world stage and participate in a longshot attempt. While a lesser film would devolve this into a white-savior trope, the humble protagonists convey that they were only “the spearhead” in a worldwide effort, and The Rescue uses this group of mild men to spin an incredible, thrilling narrative.

