Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England radio personality and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. When I was growing up, I thought the only version of a scarecrow was the one from the Wizard of Oz. Oh, how wrong I was! Scarecrows can be characters from your favorite movie, your favorite musicians, heck, your scarecrow could even be you! The possibilities are endless. The people of New Hampshire are really bringing it in the scarecrow department this year and I am super impressed. Let's run through some of our favorites:

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO