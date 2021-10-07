CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi State Baseball Is Set To Host Annual Fall World Series

By Alex Gomez
 5 days ago

The temperature is dropping, the days are getting shorter, and baseballs are in the air... at least that’s how the saying goes in Starkville. Fall ball has been underway for the Diamond Dawgs for the last few weeks all leading up to the Fall World Series.

The series is set to begin Oct. 7 at 3:15 p.m and will be comprised of 5 games. The second game, and the final of the weekend, will begin Oct. 8 at 2:15 p.m. The series will then resume on Monday, October 11th, at 3 p.m. The Diamond Dawgs will then take a break from the series to take on Alabama in a fall scrimmage the following Friday at 5 p.m. The series will then resume with the fourth game on the 18th of the month and concluding on the 21st. Regardless of the outcome of each game, the team will play every game of the series.

The legend of Will Bednar began shortly after he was the first pick of Team Cheese last season. After he was selected 14th overall by the San Francisco Giants, the reigning National Champions will be looking for the next guy to emerge in fall ball.

Lemonis and his team also have the tall task of replacing Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen, both of whom played a major role in securing a title last season. Just between these two players alone, the team loses a .353 batting average, 187 total hits, and 21 HRs offensively. They also knew a thing or two about defense, and the diving catches in the outfield will be missed. Finding both of their replacements will be center stage this Fall World Series.

The event, as are all fall scrimmages, is free for the public to attend. Coaches and players have voiced their excitement to have fans in the stands, even in the fall, as last year fans were unable to attend due to COVID-19 protocols.

