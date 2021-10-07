CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Holtmann previews Ohio State basketball season at Big Ten media days

By Phil Harrison
 5 days ago
Thursday is the start of Big Ten basketball media days and both the women’s and men’s programs are out in Indianapolis to preview the season. For Ohio State, that obviously means that Chris Holtmann and Kevin McGuff took their turn at the podium to discuss how the team is shaping up and field questions from the media.

McGuff got it going first, and then Holmann finished things up. In case you haven’t had a chance to absorb all of his comments about the upcoming season, we’ve got it for you thanks to the Twitter account and YouTube Channel of the Big Ten Network.

Click on the below and listen to Holtmann discuss how excited he is for this group, the veteran leadership the team has, the newcomers, how tough the league is, and more.

It won’t be long before OSU tips off its season. The Buckeyes’ first game is at home on November 9 vs. Akron.

