The increase in July that many Montana power customers saw on their bills won't be permanent — at least just yet. The Montana Public Service Commission denied last week NorthWestern's application to increase its base power costs. In an earlier interim order, the commission had granted a request for a temporary adjustment, which NorthWestern had […]

