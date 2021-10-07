CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Rob Thomas & Carlos Santana rock out in “Move” video; hear a snippet of Rob’s new Christmas song

Cover picture for the articleThe official video for “Move” — the single that reunites Rob Thomas with his “Smooth” partner Carlos Santana — has arrived. The black-and-white clip features Thomas singing alone under a stormy, lightning-filled sky, while Santana tosses off his signature guitar licks standing on a mirror in a black void. In the second verse, American Authors singer Zac Barnett joins Santana on the mirror, which begins to crack. Later on, Santana stands on top of a massive pile of speakers, playing the maracas.

