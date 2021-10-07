Watch Rob Thomas & Carlos Santana rock out in “Move” video; hear a snippet of Rob’s new Christmas song

On November 3, Netflix will share a new action-western film called The Harder They Fall. Directed by Jeymes Samuel, the film stars Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield, and you can see them all in the new trailer that just dropped today. Near the end of the preview, you'll hear a clip of a brand new song from Kid Cudi and JAY-Z, as Pitchfork points out. The lyrics that we can hear focus chiefly on guns and how they work, which is appropriate given that it was made for a cowboy movie. Hear it in the trailer above.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO