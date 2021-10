NORTH POWDER — Powder Valley and Joseph battled out a five-set showdown, with the Eagles beating the Badgers in five sets. Joseph came out strong on the road, taking the first two sets of the match. In the first set, Joseph jumped out to a 10-3 lead and established the tempo early on. Powder Valley cut the lead to six at one point, but the Eagles weathered any late comeback and won 25-15.

NORTH POWDER, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO