As mothers, one of our single most important roles is to protect our children from everything that may cause them discomfort. And, as we all know, having a child with a bad cold or flu, they're definitely not comfortable. That's why it's crucial to have everything at the ready to keep our homes and, in turn, our children as germ-free as possible this cold season. Let's take a look at some easy ways to get that done and hopefully lighten that heavy load that motherhood can sometimes be. But a load that is always worth it nonetheless.

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO