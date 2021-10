Pasco County school officials are pushing back against state leaders who say districts have no use for federal pandemic relief funds authorized by Congress earlier this year. At issue is the district’s $127 million share of the American Rescue Plan, the third installment of federal money Congress allocated to help schools across the nation rebound from the pandemic. Florida’s portion is $2.3 billion, and the state is the only one in the nation not to apply for the funds.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO