Senators' Colin White (shoulder) expected to be out 4-6 months

According to Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith, forward Colin White is set to have an MRI today and is expected to miss a significant amount of time. White, 24, was injured after getting tied up awkwardly with David Kamp early in the first period of Monday's game against Toronto. He was forced to leave the game with what the team called an upper-body injury. Coach Smith has since confirmed it is his shoulder. It is a tough break, as he was looking to bounce back from a down 2020-21 season in which he had just 10 goals and 18 points in 45 games.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO