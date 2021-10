EVERETT — In the past few months, tenants at the Grand Apartments on Rockefeller Avenue say their lives have become “a nightmare of epic proportions.”. Stephen Teixeira, 52, said he never knows when his new landlord will turn off the building’s water. He’s started keeping a spare water jug in his bathroom in case he needs to flush the toilet. Teixeira, who works as a caregiver, is even more concerned for his neighbors. They’re older adults and some live with disabilities.

EVERETT, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO