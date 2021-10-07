CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

COVID outbreak prompts lockdown at Maine jail

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine county declared an emergency at its jail due to a COVID-19 outbreak and a lack of corrections officers.

About 300 inmates at Cumberland County Jail are in lockdown for all but an hour a day due to the outbreak. The county declared an emergency at the jail for the first time in its history last week, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce said Wednesday that the most recent round of testing showed seven staff members and nine inmates are positive for the coronavirus. About 40% of inmates are vaccinated, and the rate among corrections staff is 50%. Those numbers are both well below the state percentage of about 75% for eligible people.

Twenty-one corrections officers have resigned from the jail this year. It’s budgeted for 129 positions and about 60 are currently working.

County Commissioner James Cloutier has raised the idea of potentially temporarily closing the facility. The jail is not taking new inmates, who are being diverted to facilities elsewhere.

In other pandemic news in Maine:

THE NUMBERS

The number of new cases of coronavirus in the state continued to trend upward.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 457.29 new cases per day on Sept. 21 to 591.86 new cases per day on Oct. 5. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Maine has also risen over the past two weeks from 4.43 deaths per day on Sept. 21 to 6.14 deaths per day on Oct. 5.

The AP is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

Maine CDC said there have been more than 93,000 cases of the virus and 1,066 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Investigators: No evidence of Fulton County ballot fraud

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators in Georgia haven’t found any evidence to substantiate claims that fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in Fulton County during the 2020 general election, according to a court filing. Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero is presiding over a lawsuit that alleges fraud in...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Kentucky reports 34 virus-related deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is reporting 34 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 2,358 new virus cases on Tuesday. The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 dropped to 8.12%, which continues a recent steady decline. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office released the COVID-19 figures on social media Tuesday. The total...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, ME
Local
Maine Health
City
Portland, ME
City
Augusta, ME
Cumberland County, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Health
Cumberland County, ME
Health
Local
Maine Coronavirus
Portland, ME
Government
State
Maine State
Portland, ME
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Lawmaker: 2 Alaska state senators test positive for COVID-19

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Alaska state senators have tested positive for COVID-19 and a third was not feeling well and awaiting test results, Senate President Peter Micciche said Tuesday. He did not identify the lawmakers who had tested positive. Lawmakers are in the second week of their fourth special...
The Associated Press

Sacramento pays $3M to man shot, wounded by police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento is paying $3.25 million to an Iraq veteran who was shot and seriously wounded by police during a 2017 standoff, it was reported Tuesday. Kristopher Velez was hit at least four times in the chest, shoulder, arm and leg. He suffered broken bones and nerve damage, is partially disabled and needs additional surgeries, according to his federal lawsuit alleging negligence and excessive force.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Judge to review Arizona audit records for possible release

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge on Tuesday ordered the state Senate to immediately provide text messages and emails related to the Senate Republicans’ partisan review of the 2020 vote count. Maricopa County Superior Court judge John Hannah said he will review the records and decide whether they must be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officers#Cdc#Covid#Ap#The Portland Press Herald#County#Maine Cdc
The Associated Press

New Mexico looks to expand job safety workforce

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is looking to hire more than 30 new state workers who will be part of its Occupational Safety and Health program. The New Mexico Environment Department announced Tuesday that it will be hosting hiring events next week in Las Cruces, Santa Fe and Albuquerque as the agency looks to expand its OSHA ranks. The new positions include worksite inspectors, compliance assistance specialists, operations staff and COVID-19 response staff.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Associated Press

Lawsuit argues new Montana law suppresses student vote

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A lawsuit filed Tuesday is challenging a new Montana law banning voter registration and get-out-the-vote efforts in certain areas of college campuses. The lawsuit filed by the Montana Democratic Party, Montanans for Tester, and University of Montana student Macee Patritti, is one of several challenging the law passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature earlier this year. The plaintiffs argue the law is suppressing the vote of young people who typically favor Democratic candidates.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

University of Washington settles DOJ claims of grant fraud

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington has agreed to pay more than $800,000 to settle Justice Department allegations that a professor submitted false documentation relating to a highly competitive grant. The grant documents were submitted to the National Science Foundation by Mehmet Sarikaya, a professor in the university’s Materials...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

609K+
Followers
328K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy