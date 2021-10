If you ever have the chance to sit down with Shawn Mendes in a tiny closet in the back of SoulCycle in downtown Manhattan, you will notice two things. First, he does not break eye contact. Second, in spite of that intensity, his presence is extremely still and calming. Considering the 23-year-old three-time Grammy nominee experienced a nearly career-ending struggle with anxiety in recent years, it's an impressive amount of emotional control. Whatever he’s doing, it really seems to be working—and in fact, he wants to tell you all about it.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO