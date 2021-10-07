CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Woman sentenced to prison in decapitation case

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead a coworker’s corpse after her husband killed him has been sentenced to 3 1/2 to seven years in prison.

The woman, 32, cried Wednesday as she apologized to the family of Jonathan Amerault, WMUR-TV reported.

“As a mother, I know in my heart that justice will never be served,” she said. “No amount of prison time or sentence will take the pain away or undo the past.”

The woman has been in jail since she was charged with allegedly decapitating Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, in September 2020. She also is accused of wrapping his body in a tarp and dragging it to a remote area and cleaning Amerault’s car after he was killed.

The woman, who had no prior criminal record, pleaded guilty in August to three counts of falsifying evidence in a plea agreement with prosecutors. Part of her sentence was suspended Wednesday on condition of good behavior, mental health treatment and restitution to Amerault’s family. She could get out on parole as soon as March 2022.

“She never planned to commit these crimes,” her lawyer wrote in a court document submitted last week. “She never planned for anyone to be murdered. Her weakness and her mistake was texting with a man from work, Jonathan Amerault, as her marriage was falling apart,” provoking her husband’s actions.

Amerault’s family felt the sentence was too lenient. They accused the woman of being the “catalyst” for the murder of their son and called her acts barbaric.

“I hear the sound of my son screaming in the darkness,” Amerault’s mother, Justine Amerault, said in court.

The woman’s husband is accused of luring Amerault to a park where the man was beaten, kidnapped and then shot three times last September. The husband is also accused of hiding the body at a campsite in northern New Hampshire.

The husband faces charges including capital murder, first-degree murder, kidnapping and second-degree assault. His trial is scheduled for May 2022.

The Associated Press is not naming the couple because doing so could identify the woman, who said she suffered extreme abuse and was under duress at the time of the killing. After her husband discovered the relationship, she told authorities that he repeatedly assaulted her, put a gun in her mouth and choked her until she passed out.

Comments / 1

Related
KIMT

Woman sentenced for changing bar codes at Mason City Walmart

MASON CITY, Iowa – An Austin woman is sentenced for changing bar codes at the Mason City Walmart. Tonya Jean Turvey, 40, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft. She was arrested for going into the Walmart and changing bar codes to reduce the price of items. Authorities say it happened on at least three occasions and Turvey fled every time when confronted by store employees.
MASON CITY, IA
wchstv.com

Teen, 17 years old, sentenced to prison for role in quadruple Elkview murders

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 17-year-old girl was sentenced to prison for her role in connection with the murders of four members of a family in Elkview. Rebecca Lynn Walker was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard to 10 years in prison. In July, she pleaded guilty to four counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
ELKVIEW, WV
Richmond.com

Authorities seeking transfer to adult court for 14-year-old accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico

Authorities are seeking to have a 14-year-old youth charged with the murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico County last March transferred from juvenile court to Circuit Court for trial as an adult. Shannon Taylor, Henrico County Commonwealth’s attorney, said Monday following a closed hearing before Henrico Juvenile and Domestic...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
abovethelaw.com

Judge Who Allegedly Ate Evidence Against Him Died By Apparent Suicide Before FBI Could Arrest Him

This case takes a number of twist and turns before it’s all said and done. Jonathan Gray Newell, a Maryland judge since 2016 and the former top prosecutor in Caroline County, Maryland before that, was facing federal charges of child exploitation according to a complaint filed September 9th. When FBI agents went to arrest Newell on September 10th, they found him suffering from from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newell was later pronounced dead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Prison#Murder#Decapitation#Ap#Wmur Tv
Idaho State Journal

Sasha Martinez motions for reduced sentence in kidnapping, torture case

Sasha Dee Martinez, who has been sentenced for the kidnapping and torture of a woman in July 2020, has requested a judge reconsider her sentence. Martinez was sentenced by District Judge Bruce Pickett to between five and 20 years in prison in July. She pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and felony possession of a controlled substance. The first-degree kidnapping charge and a misdemeanor battery charge were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Carlos the Jackal sentenced to life in jail

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Carlos the Jackal, the leftist militant who carried out attacks across the globe in the 1970s and 1980s, had the life sentence he had been given for a deadly grenade attack on a Paris shop in 1974, confirmed on Thursday, the Paris Prosecutor's Office said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

609K+
Followers
328K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy