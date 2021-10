Saturday, October 9, 2021, the City of Centralia will be having the 9th Annual Celebrate Centralia, A Festival of Art, Wine and Music, in the 300 Block of East Broadway between Poplar and Elm as well as the alley running North & South. This Block will be temporarily closed to traffic during this event as well as allowing time for set up and tear down. Please do not park in this area after 12:00 Noon on Saturday.