Illinois State

St. Louis Downtown Airport Recognized as 2020 Illinois Reliever Airport of the Year

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS) was awarded the 2020 Reliever Airport of the Year by the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Division of Aeronautics. The award was presented at a special ceremony on September 27, during the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena, Ill., where a total of 12 airports were recognized in different categories. Due to the pandemic canceling last year’s conference, awards were based on the achievements of the last two years.

